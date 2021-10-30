API3 Price Down 3.3% Over Last Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded down 4.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. Over the last seven days, API3 has traded down 3.3% against the US dollar. One API3 coin can now be bought for $5.08 or 0.00008253 BTC on major exchanges. API3 has a total market cap of $187.36 million and $5.71 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.94 or 0.00048679 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001627 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $147.60 or 0.00239956 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00012774 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.70 or 0.00097056 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004443 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

API3 Coin Profile

API3 (API3) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 104,238,461 coins and its circulating supply is 36,907,810 coins. API3’s official website is api3.org . API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . API3’s official message board is medium.com/api3 . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

Buying and Selling API3

