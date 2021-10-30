Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II (NYSE:APGB) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,200 shares, an increase of 130.2% from the September 30th total of 31,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 86,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II stock remained flat at $$9.78 during mid-day trading on Friday. 81,829 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 155,124. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.73. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II has a 1-year low of $9.64 and a 1-year high of $10.05.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in APGB. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $269,000. CNH Partners LLC increased its position in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II by 118.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 76,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 41,595 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,420,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,948,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH I (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital II in December 2020.

