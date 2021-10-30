AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder John Krystynak Sells 33,333 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 33,333 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.05, for a total value of $3,201,634.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

John Krystynak also recently made the following trade(s):

Get AppLovin alerts:

On Tuesday, October 19th, John Krystynak sold 180,000 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.86, for a total value of $17,254,800.00.

On Thursday, October 14th, John Krystynak sold 104,166 shares of AppLovin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $9,395,773.20.

On Thursday, October 7th, John Krystynak sold 20,498 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.86, for a total value of $1,677,966.28.

On Friday, September 24th, John Krystynak sold 16,702 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total value of $1,343,174.84.

On Friday, September 10th, John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total value of $1,025,280.00.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total value of $855,874.46.

Shares of APP traded up $0.35 on Friday, reaching $98.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,049,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $77.12. AppLovin Co. has a twelve month low of $49.41 and a twelve month high of $100.50.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $668.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.78 million. Research analysts expect that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AppLovin from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Macquarie assumed coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on AppLovin in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on AppLovin from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AppLovin from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.71.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spruce House Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppLovin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $210,476,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $68,234,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $290,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,269,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in AppLovin during the 2nd quarter valued at $826,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Company Profile

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

See Also: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.