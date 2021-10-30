APYSwap Trading 6.8% Higher This Week (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on October 30th. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded up 6.8% against the dollar. One APYSwap coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000525 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a total market cap of $5.89 million and $481,449.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001623 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.94 or 0.00069661 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58.89 or 0.00095548 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61,599.46 or 0.99938200 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,275.68 or 0.06936805 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.30 or 0.00023203 BTC.

About APYSwap

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

APYSwap Coin Trading

