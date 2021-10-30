AQR Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 59.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,499,497 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 556,243 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $100,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the second quarter valued at $25,000. CX Institutional grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 38.1% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the first quarter valued at $63,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 28.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 432.0% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,064 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Hologic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hologic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.50.

NASDAQ:HOLX opened at $73.31 on Friday. Hologic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.10 and a twelve month high of $85.00. The company has a market cap of $18.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

