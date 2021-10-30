AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,280,101 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 78,407 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.97% of C.H. Robinson Worldwide worth $119,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CHRW. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 157.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,928,510 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $180,643,000 after buying an additional 1,178,627 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $49,420,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3,020.6% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 517,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,484,000 after buying an additional 501,019 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,875,255 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $362,996,000 after buying an additional 444,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 21.4% during the second quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,920,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $179,933,000 after purchasing an additional 338,522 shares during the last quarter. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total value of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CHRW stock opened at $96.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.14 and its 200 day moving average is $93.77. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.67 and a 1-year high of $104.35.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.48 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 40.08%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 6.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “inline” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Vertical Research raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.79.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

