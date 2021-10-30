AQR Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

AQR Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,712 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 30,346 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Lam Research worth $144,518,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 39.0% during the second quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 57 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its position in Lam Research by 54.3% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 71 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

LRCX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Lam Research from $660.00 to $575.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $640.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $715.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $690.00 to $590.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $684.42.

In other news, CFO Douglas R. Bettinger sold 5,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.21, for a total value of $2,939,836.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.79, for a total transaction of $301,895.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 10,259 shares of company stock worth $5,920,132. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $563.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $79.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.25. Lam Research Co. has a fifty-two week low of $338.27 and a fifty-two week high of $673.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $581.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $609.11.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.07% and a return on equity of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.67 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 34.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th were paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 27th. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.03%.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

Recommended Story: Why is the price-sales ratio important?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.