AQR Capital Management LLC Has $131.42 Million Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 18.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 922,670 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,867 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $131,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 283.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 265,543 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,954,000 after buying an additional 196,206 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 8,696.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 323,963 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $46,327,000 after acquiring an additional 320,280 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in QUALCOMM by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,775 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,542,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,478,993 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $783,112,000 after purchasing an additional 89,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter valued at about $6,215,000. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $133.04 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $135.28 and a 200 day moving average of $137.23. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12 month low of $121.60 and a 12 month high of $167.94. The firm has a market cap of $150.07 billion, a PE ratio of 16.63, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. The firm had revenue of $8.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is currently 81.44%.

QUALCOMM announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several brokerages have commented on QCOM. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of QUALCOMM in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.77.

QUALCOMM Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

