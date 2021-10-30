AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 173,745 Shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

AQR Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 10.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,440,570 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 173,745 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $111,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Amdocs by 212.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Amdocs during the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amdocs stock opened at $77.84 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a twelve month low of $55.04 and a twelve month high of $82.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.76.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Amdocs had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Amdocs from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

