AQR Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 279,632 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 104,484 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.10% of Lockheed Martin worth $105,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Associates boosted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 91.8% in the 2nd quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates now owns 117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LMT opened at $332.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $91.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $352.63 and a 200 day moving average of $370.10. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $319.81 and a 52-week high of $396.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The aerospace company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.12 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 104.60% and a net margin of 9.13%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the aerospace company to buy up to 5.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $2.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Lockheed Martin’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.87%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $394.00 to $376.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $385.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $370.20 target price (down from $394.00) on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $385.17.

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

