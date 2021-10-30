Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) Short Interest Down 43.0% in October

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 248,100 shares, a decrease of 43.0% from the September 30th total of 435,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 84,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARAV opened at $3.55 on Friday. Aravive has a 52 week low of $3.47 and a 52 week high of $9.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.57.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). Aravive had a negative net margin of 249.06% and a negative return on equity of 50.17%. On average, research analysts expect that Aravive will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aravive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Aravive by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 6,240 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Aravive during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aravive in the 1st quarter valued at about $83,000. 28.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

