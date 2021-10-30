Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Aravive stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. 38,931 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,194. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.67. Aravive has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The company has a market cap of $73.53 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.07.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aravive stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 606.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 184,171 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 158,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.89% of Aravive worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.65% of the company’s stock.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

