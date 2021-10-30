Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.07), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

ARAV traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.55. The stock had a trading volume of 38,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,194. The firm has a market cap of $73.53 million, a PE ratio of -2.11 and a beta of 3.07. Aravive has a 12 month low of $3.47 and a 12 month high of $9.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Aravive stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 184,171 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,101 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.89% of Aravive worth $1,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 28.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Aravive from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

About Aravive

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

