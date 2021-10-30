Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15

Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share by the energy company on Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th.

Archrock has raised its dividend payment by 20.8% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Archrock has a dividend payout ratio of 116.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Archrock to earn $0.40 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 145.0%.

Get Archrock alerts:

NYSE AROC opened at $8.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.33 and a beta of 2.13. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.66. Archrock has a 1 year low of $5.62 and a 1 year high of $10.80.

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The energy company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06. The business had revenue of $195.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.24 million. Archrock had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 5.77%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Archrock will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Archrock stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Archrock, Inc. (NYSE:AROC) by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 925,038 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135,621 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.60% of Archrock worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.84% of the company’s stock.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc engages in the provision of operations, maintenance, service and equipment for oil and natural gas production, processing and transportation applications. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The Contract Operations segment consists of equity investment in the partnership, in addition to the owned fleet of natural gas compression equipment that the company use to provide operations services.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Archrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.