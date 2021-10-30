Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of AMBP stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $9.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,451. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.63. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a fifty-two week low of $9.24 and a fifty-two week high of $12.43.

Several analysts have issued reports on AMBP shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Monday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.60 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardagh Metal Packaging has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.32.

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA is a provider of sustainable and infinitely-recyclable beverage cans. Ardagh Metal Packaging SA, formerly known as Gores Holdings V Inc, is based in LUXEMBOURG.

