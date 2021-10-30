Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) Insider Acquires A$99,836.85 in Stock

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) insider Carl Richmond purchased 68,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.45 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of A$99,836.85 ($71,312.04).

The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.16.

Get Ardent Leisure Group alerts:

About Ardent Leisure Group

Ardent Leisure Group Limited invests in and operates leisure and entertainment businesses in Australia and the United States. The company operates in Main Event and Theme Parks segments. It operates 43 main event sites in Texas, Arizona, Georgia, Illinois, Kentucky, Missouri, New Mexico, Ohio, Oklahoma, Kansas, Florida, Tennessee, Maryland, Delaware, Colorado, and Louisiana, as well as Dreamworld and WhiteWater World in Coomera, Queensland; and the SkyPoint observation deck and climb in Surfers Paradise, Queensland.

Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Leisure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Leisure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.