Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) Insider Acquires A$99,836.85 in Stock

Ardent Leisure Group Limited (ASX:ALG) insider Carl Richmond purchased 68,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$1.45 ($1.04) per share, with a total value of A$99,836.85 ($71,312.04).
The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 368.16.
About Ardent Leisure Group
Featured Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Leisure Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Leisure Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.