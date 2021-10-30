ArGo Trading Up 8.3% This Week (ARGO)

ArGo (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on October 30th. During the last seven days, ArGo has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. ArGo has a market cap of $2.53 million and $25,656.00 worth of ArGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ArGo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000462 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.20 or 0.00049047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001625 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003130 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $152.64 or 0.00247916 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00098385 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00011585 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004434 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

About ArGo

ArGo (ARGO) is a coin. ArGo’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGo’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

According to CryptoCompare, “ArGo is a web app deployment and hosting platform that is built on blockchain technology on the Arweave Permaweb, which is a decentralized cloud platform. The app was built with the vision of true permanence on the internet without any censorship. Websites and apps that are deployed on ArGo also liberate users from recurring costs of server hosting, security, and database usage charges. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of the ArGo Platform ($ARGO) is a transferable representation of attributed functions specified in the protocol/code of the ArGo Platform, which is designed to play a major role in the functioning of the ecosystem on the ArGo Platform and intended to be used solely as the primary utility token on the platform. “

Buying and Selling ArGo

