ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) Stock Price Up 1.2%

ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKX) rose 1.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $20.16 and last traded at $20.15. Approximately 528,757 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average daily volume of 626,365 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.91.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $426,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $344,000. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF by 202.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 74,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in ARK Space Exploration & Innovation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000.

