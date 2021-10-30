Arrow Global Group (OTCMKTS:ARWGF) Shares Down 0.9%

Arrow Global Group PLC (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)’s share price fell 0.9% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $4.18 and last traded at $4.18. 60,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 40,050 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

The company has a market cap of $738.38 million, a P/E ratio of 41.81 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.56, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.20.

Arrow Global Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:ARWGF)

Arrow Global Group PLC identifies, acquires, and manages secured and unsecured defaulted and non-core loan portfolios and real estate from and on behalf of financial institutions, such as banks, institutional investors, and credit card companies in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Portugal, Italy, and the Netherlands.

Recommended Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Arrow Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrow Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.