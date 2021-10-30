Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Short Interest Update

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300,100 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the September 30th total of 508,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 42.9 days.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $9.48 on Friday. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1 year low of $6.23 and a 1 year high of $9.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.15.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.4852 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This is a boost from Artis Real Estate Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $0.47. This represents a yield of 5.15%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ARESF shares. Desjardins increased their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.20.

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust engages in the ownership, management, leasing, and development of commercial properties. Its portfolio includes industrial, office, and retail properties. The company was founded by Cornelius W. V. Martens on November 8, 2004 and is headquartered in Winnipeg, Canada.

