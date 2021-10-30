Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $5.20 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $5.20 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $5.22. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Artisan Partners Asset Management’s FY2023 earnings at $5.55 EPS.

APAM has been the subject of several other research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup upped their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $49.54 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.84. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 12 month low of $39.57 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $316.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 168.02% and a net margin of 27.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 36.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,576,000 after buying an additional 148,362 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $201,091,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $96,608,000 after buying an additional 1,860,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,877,000 after purchasing an additional 190,740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,784,000 after purchasing an additional 89,516 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 120.12%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

