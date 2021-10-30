Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) Price Target Cut to $58.00

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) had its price objective reduced by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $58.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.08% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on APAM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Artisan Partners Asset Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup increased their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Artisan Partners Asset Management has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.80.

NYSE:APAM opened at $49.54 on Thursday. Artisan Partners Asset Management has a 52 week low of $39.57 and a 52 week high of $57.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.18.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The asset manager reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.01. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a return on equity of 175.52% and a net margin of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $316.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,914,524 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $300,576,000 after purchasing an additional 148,362 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,956,923 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $201,091,000 after buying an additional 15,204 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 4,591.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,900,980 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $96,608,000 after buying an additional 1,860,458 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,315,974 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,877,000 after buying an additional 190,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,093 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $63,784,000 after buying an additional 89,516 shares in the last quarter. 69.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Artisan Partners Asset Management

Artisan Partners Asset Management, Inc operates as an investment management company, which provides investment strategies to clients globally. It offers investment management services to institutions and through intermediaries that operate with institutional-like decision-making processes and have longer-term investment horizons, by means of separate accounts and mutual funds.

