Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$2.60 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) to report earnings per share of ($2.60) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Ascendis Pharma A/S’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($3.03). Ascendis Pharma A/S posted earnings per share of ($2.70) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Ascendis Pharma A/S will report full-year earnings of ($9.16) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.42) to ($7.80). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($9.15) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.64) to ($5.86). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.75) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 9,108.77% and a negative return on equity of 56.44%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ASND shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $178.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $189.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 86,095 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,723,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 83,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,299,000 after acquiring an additional 8,882 shares during the period.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $1.60 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $151.61. The company had a trading volume of 124,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,080. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $137.83. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $183.98.

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

