Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $105.22.

Several research firms have issued reports on ASH. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Ashland Global in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ashland Global to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $113.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ashland Global from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

Shares of Ashland Global stock traded up $0.37 on Friday, reaching $96.01. 395,276 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 453,932. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $90.32 and a 200 day moving average of $89.35. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $98.84.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ashland Global will post 4.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

In related news, CFO J Kevin Willis sold 1,104 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.30, for a total value of $104,107.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Ashland Global by 2.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,907,702 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $516,925,000 after acquiring an additional 127,752 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 128.2% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,467,402 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $303,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,947,757 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ashland Global by 0.7% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,892,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,113,000 after buying an additional 19,125 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,837,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $160,761,000 after purchasing an additional 110,133 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ashland Global by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,622,300 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $141,951,000 after purchasing an additional 103,959 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.56% of the company’s stock.

Ashland Global Company Profile

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Specialties; Industrial Specialties; and Other.

