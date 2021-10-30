ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $1.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. It develops drugs, medicines and novel therapeutics for the treatment of patients with oncology, respiratory and inflammatory diseases. The company’s product portfolio includes Varlitinib, ASLAN004, ASLAN002 and ASLAN003 both are in clinical stage. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Limited is based in Singapore. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ASLN. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a hold rating on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of ASLN opened at $1.68 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.82 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. ASLAN Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.75. The company has a quick ratio of 18.31, a current ratio of 16.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ASLN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that ASLAN Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $4,175,000. Luminus Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $5,875,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals by 1,715.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 652,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after acquiring an additional 616,566 shares during the period. CSS LLC IL purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP purchased a new position in shares of ASLAN Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $7,705,000. 74.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ASLAN Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aslan Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel therapeutics. It focuses on atopic dermatitis, other immunology indications and autoimmune disease. Its pipeline includes varlitinib, ASLAN003, ASLAN004, and AhR Antagonist.

