ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Investment Company LLC

Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 99.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $2,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in ASML by 14.3% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 1,562 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,079,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in ASML by 9.5% during the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in ASML by 1.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 179,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of ASML by 11.0% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 28,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $19,735,000 after acquiring an additional 2,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the second quarter worth $203,000. 18.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ASML opened at $812.88 on Friday. ASML Holding has a 12 month low of $359.01 and a 12 month high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $333.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $810.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $734.38.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $2.0938 dividend. This is an increase from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.82%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ASML shares. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of ASML in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

