Assetmark Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV)

Assetmark Inc. cut its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) by 4.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 48.5% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 34.7% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 13.4% in the second quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EEMV opened at $62.97 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $63.34.

