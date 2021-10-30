Assetmark Inc. Grows Stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,015 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories were worth $1,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RDY. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 1,257.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 615,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,805,000 after acquiring an additional 570,464 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the first quarter valued at about $16,256,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories during the second quarter valued at about $10,438,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 12.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,121,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,465,000 after acquiring an additional 128,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 2,066.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,058,000 after acquiring an additional 94,125 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.41 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

NYSE:RDY opened at $61.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.38 and a beta of 0.49. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a one year low of $57.54 and a one year high of $75.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.74.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $685.22 million. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 13.92% and a net margin of 9.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Profile

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. engages in the manufacture and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services & Active Ingredients, Proprietary Products, and Others. The Global Generics segment consists of manufacturing and marketing of prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products ready for consumption by the patient, marketed under a brand name or as generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

