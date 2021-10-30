Assetmark Inc. Has $1.62 Million Position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) by 3.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Worthington Industries were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WOR. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 674,812 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,273,000 after buying an additional 30,673 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $210,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 1,431 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Worthington Industries by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.30, for a total value of $62,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,209,718.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WOR opened at $54.32 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $47.25 and a one year high of $75.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.16.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

WOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Worthington Industries Profile

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

