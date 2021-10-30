Assetmark Inc. Reduces Stock Position in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV)

Assetmark Inc. lessened its position in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:WDIV) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,628 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF were worth $2,115,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after purchasing an additional 6,893 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 785,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,494,000 after buying an additional 263,708 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth about $515,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF by 51.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,340,000 after buying an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of WDIV opened at $66.97 on Friday. SPDR S&P Global Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $51.76 and a 52 week high of $71.61. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.24.

