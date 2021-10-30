Assetmark Inc. Sells 214 Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) by 4.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,281 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,020,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 33.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 141 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.9% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Fortinet by 0.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,983 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,045,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 1.1% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fortinet by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cowen upped their target price on Fortinet from $335.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Fortinet in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Fortinet from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $261.92.

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.31, for a total transaction of $2,408,069.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,342 shares in the company, valued at $1,006,978.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP John Whittle sold 2,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.00, for a total value of $728,122.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 54,901 shares of company stock worth $16,572,980 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $336.34 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.50, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 1.14. Fortinet, Inc. has a 1 year low of $106.75 and a 1 year high of $345.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $310.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $264.35.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $801.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.76 million. Fortinet had a return on equity of 49.90% and a net margin of 17.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

