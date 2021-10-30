Assetmark Inc. Sells 2,150 Shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Assetmark Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,234 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,150 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc.’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,404 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $13,558,000 after buying an additional 10,716 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in F5 Networks by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,490 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of F5 Networks by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in F5 Networks by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 640 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FFIV opened at $211.15 on Friday. F5 Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.43 and a 1 year high of $225.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $203.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.56. The stock has a market cap of $12.73 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.03.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The network technology company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $682.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.51 million. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 12.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price target (down previously from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $192.62 price target (down from $223.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 target price (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F5 Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.22.

In related news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of F5 Networks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,553.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 4,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.26, for a total value of $1,053,977.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,457 shares of company stock worth $3,225,386 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

