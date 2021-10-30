Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Astec Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTE) by 3.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 396,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,618 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Astec Industries were worth $24,963,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ASTE. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astec Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Astec Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

ASTE stock opened at $53.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.53 and a beta of 1.35. Astec Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $48.41 and a one year high of $80.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.27.

Astec Industries (NASDAQ:ASTE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49. The company had revenue of $278.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.04 million. Astec Industries had a net margin of 3.36% and a return on equity of 5.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Astec Industries, Inc. will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Astec Industries from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.75.

Astec Industries Company Profile

Astec Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of equipment and components for the infrastructure, and aggregate and mining industries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions, Material Solutions, and Corporate. The Infrastructure Solutions segment markets line of asphalt plants and related components, asphalt pavers, screeds, milling machines, material transfer vehicles, stabilizers, and related ancillary equipment.

