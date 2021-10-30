Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) versus Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Critical Comparison

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) and Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) are both aerospace companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Astra Space and Tuniu’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Astra Space N/A N/A N/A Tuniu -211.49% -61.97% -29.12%

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Astra Space and Tuniu, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Astra Space 1 0 1 0 2.00 Tuniu 0 0 0 0 N/A

Astra Space currently has a consensus target price of $11.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.94%. Given Astra Space’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Astra Space is more favorable than Tuniu.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Astra Space and Tuniu’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Astra Space N/A N/A -$7.34 million N/A N/A Tuniu $69.01 million 2.50 -$200.45 million N/A N/A

Astra Space has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuniu.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

5.3% of Astra Space shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.2% of Tuniu shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.6% of Astra Space shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 76.1% of Tuniu shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Astra Space beats Tuniu on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Astra Space

Astra Space, Inc. operates as a space launch company. It provides satellite launch services. The company is based in Alameda, California.

About Tuniu

Tuniu Corp. is an online leisure travel company, which engages in the provision of travel-related services in China. The company offers packaged tours, including organized tours and self guided tours, and also travel-related services for leisure travelers. Its product portfolio consists of organized tours, self-guided tours, and tickets for various domestic and overseas tourist attractions. Tuniu was founded by Dunde Yu and Hai Feng Yan in December, 2006 and is headquartered in Nanjing, China.

