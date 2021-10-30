AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada decreased its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,973,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72,879 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $118,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 3.3% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 31,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 19,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.00.

AstraZeneca stock opened at $62.38 on Friday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $62.86. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.55. The company has a market cap of $193.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.32, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.23.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. AstraZeneca had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.