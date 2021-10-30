Atara Biotherapeutics (ATRA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th. Analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post earnings of ($0.92) per share for the quarter.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 million. On average, analysts expect Atara Biotherapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Atara Biotherapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ ATRA opened at $15.48 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.45 and a 200-day moving average of $14.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.27. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 52 week low of $11.81 and a 52 week high of $28.20.

In other Atara Biotherapeutics news, insider Joe Newell sold 10,500 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $178,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $26,062.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304 over the last 90 days. 3.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho began coverage on Atara Biotherapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Atara Biotherapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Atara Biotherapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

About Atara Biotherapeutics

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

Further Reading: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Receive News & Ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atara Biotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.