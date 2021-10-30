Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $17.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing therapeutics for serious unmet medical needs, with an initial focus on muscle wasting conditions and oncology. The company’s lead programs are focused on myostatin and activin, members of the TGF-beta family of proteins that have demonstrated the potential to have therapeutic benefit in a number of clinical indications. Its lead product candidate is PINTA 745, which is in a Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of protein-energy wasting in end-stage renal disease patients. Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in Brisbane, California. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Atara Biotherapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.25.

ATRA stock opened at $15.48 on Tuesday. Atara Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.81 and a 12 month high of $28.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 2.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.52.

Atara Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:ATRA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Atara Biotherapeutics will post -3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Pascal Touchon sold 8,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total value of $103,034.19. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 336,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,221,244.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amar Murugan sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.53, for a total transaction of $26,062.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 89,664 shares in the company, valued at $1,123,489.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,460 shares of company stock worth $462,304. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $105,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $284,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Atara Biotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000.

Atara Biotherapeutics Company Profile

Atara Biotherapeutics, Inc is an allogeneic T-cell immunotherapy company, which pioneers the development of transformative therapies for patients with serious diseases including solid tumors, hematologic cancers, and autoimmune diseases. also delivers off-the-shelf treatments to patients with high unmet medical need.

