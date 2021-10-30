ATB Capital Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by investment analysts at ATB Capital in a research note issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a C$39.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on IMO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Imperial Oil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities dropped their target price on Imperial Oil from C$44.00 to C$39.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Imperial Oil in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.60.

Shares of IMO stock opened at $33.88 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -91.57 and a beta of 1.99. Imperial Oil has a one year low of $12.44 and a one year high of $36.80.

Imperial Oil (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO) (TSE:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The energy company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Imperial Oil had a positive return on equity of 3.75% and a negative net margin of 1.27%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. Research analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMO. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 146.6% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,080 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 642 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 42.3% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,748 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 817 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Imperial Oil during the second quarter worth about $126,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated oil business. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, Chemical, and Corporate and Other. The Upstream segment includes the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment focuses on refining crude oil into petroleum products.

