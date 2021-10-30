ATB Capital Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

ATB Capital reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$39.00 target price on the stock.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.93.
TSE IMO opened at C$41.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.51. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$16.53 and a twelve month high of C$45.49. The stock has a market cap of C$29.52 billion and a PE ratio of -79.51.
Imperial Oil Company Profile
Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.
