ATB Capital Reaffirms “Sector Perform” Rating for Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO)

ATB Capital reaffirmed their sector perform rating on shares of Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a C$39.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$48.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Imperial Oil to C$48.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$45.00 price objective on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Imperial Oil from C$38.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$43.93.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

TSE IMO opened at C$41.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$36.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$36.51. Imperial Oil has a twelve month low of C$16.53 and a twelve month high of C$45.49. The stock has a market cap of C$29.52 billion and a PE ratio of -79.51.

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported C$0.50 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.50. The business had revenue of C$8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$7.19 billion. Research analysts forecast that Imperial Oil will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

Read More: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.