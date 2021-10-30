ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.68

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:ATIP)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.68 and last traded at $2.73, with a volume of 12021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $2.69.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ATIP. Benchmark lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.72 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. began coverage on ATI Physical Therapy in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lowered ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. CJS Securities lowered ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded ATI Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ATI Physical Therapy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.94.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.62 million. Equities analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy, Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Selway Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, New York Life Investments Alternatives purchased a new position in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.16% of the company’s stock.

About ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP)

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

