Atlantic Securities Upgrades Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to “Overweight”

Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $144.00 price target on the healthcare product maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on ABT. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $132.28 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $134.94.

Shares of NYSE ABT opened at $128.89 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a 52-week low of $103.13 and a 52-week high of $129.70. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $123.62 and a 200-day moving average of $119.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $228.50 billion, a PE ratio of 36.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.46. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 26.75%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.32%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Michael J. Pederson sold 23,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.05, for a total value of $2,969,182.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Sammy Karam sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 213,283 shares of company stock valued at $26,858,512. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 0.9% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 132,498 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,947,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $219,000. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 3.9% during the third quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,714 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.2% during the third quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 48,088 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $5,636,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% during the third quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,059 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $10,639,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

