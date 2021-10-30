Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) PT Raised to $472.00

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) had its price objective increased by Piper Sandler from $308.00 to $472.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on TEAM. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Atlassian from $420.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday. JMP Securities reiterated a hold rating on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $325.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $425.65.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $458.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a PE ratio of -163.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 58.00 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $393.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $305.63. Atlassian has a twelve month low of $176.42 and a twelve month high of $483.13.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $516.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $585.64 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Atlassian will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 17.4% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 15,713,335 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,036,127,000 after purchasing an additional 2,333,744 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,894,373 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,770,889,000 after acquiring an additional 630,157 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,233,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,344,149,000 after acquiring an additional 68,402 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,012,513 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,030,656,000 after acquiring an additional 68,826 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,708,807 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $952,644,000 after acquiring an additional 369,326 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlassian Company Profile

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

Featured Story: The primary rules of Elliott Wave theory

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.