ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Price Target Cut to $49.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) had its price objective lowered by Raymond James from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ATN International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNI opened at $40.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. ATN International has a fifty-two week low of $40.77 and a fifty-two week high of $52.65.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative net margin of 3.42% and a negative return on equity of 1.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.17 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that ATN International will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -188.89%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,140,000 after acquiring an additional 13,036 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,788 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ATN International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 64.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ATN International Company Profile

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

