ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) Reaches New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of ATN International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATNI) reached a new 52-week low on Friday after Raymond James lowered their price target on the stock from $54.00 to $49.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ATN International traded as low as $40.87 and last traded at $40.87, with a volume of 1087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ATN International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of ATN International by 31.9% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,112 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATN International in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Teton Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ATN International by 10.7% in the first quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 6,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ATN International in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ATN International by 23.3% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $646.93 million, a PE ratio of -49.73 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

ATN International (NASDAQ:ATNI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.27). ATN International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 0.67%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that ATN International, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 29th. ATN International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -188.89%.

ATN International Company Profile (NASDAQ:ATNI)

ATN International, Inc engages in investment in communications, energy, and technology businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Telecom, International Telecom, and Renewable Energy. The U.S. Telecom segment offers carrier services, including wholesale roaming services, site maintenance, and the leasing of critical network infrastructure.

