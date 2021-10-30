Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the September 30th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AUNFF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 191,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. Aurcana Silver has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

