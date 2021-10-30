Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 30th, 2021

Aurcana Silver Co. (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,300 shares, a decrease of 71.0% from the September 30th total of 90,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 401,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

AUNFF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.51. The company had a trading volume of 191,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 7.50 and a quick ratio of 7.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.60 and a 200 day moving average of $0.66. Aurcana Silver has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $0.99.

Aurcana Silver (OTCMKTS:AUNFF) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 27th. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter.

Aurcana Silver Company Profile

Aurcana Silver Corp. is an exploration company. It engages in the mining and exploration of silver properties. The company operates through Shafter Project, a silver deposit located in Presidio County, southwest Texas. Aurcana Silver was founded on October 12, 1917 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Aurcana Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurcana Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.