Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) PT Raised to $34.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $23.00 to $34.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Bloom Burton assumed coverage on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued a hold rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $33.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 0.48. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $9.72 and a 12 month high of $33.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.99.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.02). Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 242.26% and a negative return on equity of 36.98%. The company had revenue of $6.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert Bindert Huizinga sold 10,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.80, for a total transaction of $198,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,592 shares in the company, valued at $2,645,121.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Robert Martin sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $80,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 407,500 shares of company stock valued at $9,997,700. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,072 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 33.3% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the second quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 31,264 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $405,000 after buying an additional 1,122 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 1,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 1,376 shares during the last quarter. 38.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

