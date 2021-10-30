Aurora Acquisition (NASDAQ:AURCU) Trading Up 1.5%

Shares of Aurora Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AURCU) were up 1.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $10.53 and last traded at $10.53. Approximately 306 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 134,643 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.37.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.31.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $27,945,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $12,627,000. Aristeia Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $10,350,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $10,248,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aurora Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth about $7,963,000.

Aurora Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media companies in Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

