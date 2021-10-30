Autins Group (LON:AUTG) Shares Down 5.5%

Autins Group plc (LON:AUTG)’s share price was down 5.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 24.11 ($0.31) and last traded at GBX 24.11 ($0.31). Approximately 14,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 68,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.50 ($0.33).

The stock has a market cap of £9.55 million and a P/E ratio of -8.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 22.58 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 22.08.

Autins Group Company Profile (LON:AUTG)

Autins Group plc, an investment holding company, engages in the design, manufacture, and supply of acoustic and thermal insulation solutions, and supply of noise vibration and harshness insulation materials primarily to the automotive sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of materials, such as non-woven PET/PP, thermoplastics, polyurethane, and laminates; and various processes, which include manufacturing, conversion, and tooling and component design and testing, as well as face masks.

