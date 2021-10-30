Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Boosted by M&G Investment Management Ltd.

M&G Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 753.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,839 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,764 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $15,137,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $2,374,000. Engine NO. 1 LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk in the second quarter worth $202,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 362.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 91,974 shares of the software company’s stock worth $26,847,000 after purchasing an additional 72,078 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 7.9% in the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,779 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC boosted its holdings in Autodesk by 16.3% in the second quarter. Titan Global Capital Management USA LLC now owns 71,206 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,785,000 after purchasing an additional 9,961 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.14% of the company’s stock.

In other Autodesk news, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 5,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.81, for a total transaction of $1,588,448.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Andrew Anagnost sold 23,957 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.44, for a total transaction of $7,556,996.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,220 shares of company stock valued at $9,941,402 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $317.61 on Friday. Autodesk, Inc. has a 12-month low of $233.32 and a 12-month high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.83 billion, a PE ratio of 53.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $295.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $295.61.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. Autodesk had a net margin of 32.54% and a return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price (down previously from $370.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $330.50.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

