Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock Position Lifted by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 19,357 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Autoliv were worth $10,001,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Autoliv during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. 36.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALV opened at $96.85 on Friday. Autoliv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.53 and a fifty-two week high of $108.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.91 and a 200-day moving average of $96.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.43 and a beta of 1.80.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.60). Autoliv had a return on equity of 20.46% and a net margin of 5.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Autoliv’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.73%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALV. TheStreet raised Autoliv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded Autoliv from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Autoliv from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets downgraded Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.86.

In other news, insider Frithjof Oldorff sold 1,406 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.05, for a total transaction of $123,798.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,093.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the Passive Safety and Electronics segment. The Passive Safety segment includes airbags, seatbelts, steering wheels, and restrain electronics. The Electronics segment comprises of restraint control systems, brake control systems and active safety.

